<p>Visit Lake Country’s Scenic Sip estate wineries for a holiday wine event. Your $5 entry grants you a unique experience at each winery and in the spirit of giving, 100% of the entry fees will be donated to the Lake Country Food Bank.</p>

<p><img class='alignleft wp-image-15747' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2017-Scenic-Sip-Flights-and-Frostbites-Dec2-3.jpg' alt='' width='498' height='768' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2017-Scenic-Sip-Flights-and-Frostbites-Dec2-3.jpg 415w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2017-Scenic-Sip-Flights-and-Frostbites-Dec2-3-195x300.jpg 195w' sizes='(max-width: 498px) 100vw, 498px' /></p>