Scenic Sip Sweetheart Pairing

<p><a href='https://www.facebook.com/The-Scenic-Sip-312923509113778/' target='_blank' rel='noopener'><img class='alignright wp-image-15941' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Scenic-Sip-2018-Sweetheart-Pairing-300x300.jpg' alt='' width='303' height='303' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Scenic-Sip-2018-Sweetheart-Pairing-300x300.jpg 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Scenic-Sip-2018-Sweetheart-Pairing-150x150.jpg 150w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Scenic-Sip-2018-Sweetheart-Pairing-768x768.jpg 768w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Scenic-Sip-2018-Sweetheart-Pairing.jpg 960w' sizes='(max-width: 303px) 100vw, 303px' /></a>Visit <a href='https://www.facebook.com/The-Scenic-Sip-312923509113778/'>The Scenic Sip</a>‘s 7 participating wineries on Feb 10th or 11th and enjoy our complimentary Valentine’s Day pairing.</p>

<p>Guests will experience gourmet cheese, decadent chocolate and other wine paired epicurean delights.</p>

<p>Enter for a chance to win a gorgeous wine and accessory basket valued at $250. Visit all seven wineries and increase your chance of winning!</p>

<p>Participating Lake Country wineries:<br />

<a href='https://www.facebook.com/AncientHillWinery/'>Ancient Hill Estate Winery</a><br />

<a href='https://www.facebook.com/Blindtigervineyards/'>Blind Tiger Vineyards</a><br />

<a href='https://www.facebook.com/TheChaseWines/'>The Chase Wines</a><br />

<a href='https://www.facebook.com/ExNihiloWine/'>Ex Nihilo Vineyards</a><br />

<a href='https://www.facebook.com/50thParallelEstate/'>50th Parallel Estate</a><br />

<a href='https://www.facebook.com/GrayMonk/'>Gray Monk Estate Winery</a><br />

<a href='https://www.facebook.com/IntrigueWine/'>Intrigue Wines</a></p>

<p>We also encourage you to bring any gently used shoes to donate at our<a href='https://www.facebook.com/ShoeBankCanada/'>Shoe Bank Canada</a> official drop location and share a little love with someone in need.</p>