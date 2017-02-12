Scenic Sip Sweetheart Pairings

<p><img class='alignright size-medium wp-image-14225' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Valentine.Scenic-Sips.Jan_.2017-233x300.jpg' alt='' width='233' height='300' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Valentine.Scenic-Sips.Jan_.2017-233x300.jpg 233w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Valentine.Scenic-Sips.Jan_.2017-768x989.jpg 768w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Valentine.Scenic-Sips.Jan_.2017-795x1024.jpg 795w' sizes='(max-width: 233px) 100vw, 233px' />Wine your way to your loved one’s heart while enjoying the award winning wines from Lake Country.</p>

<p>Visit the Scenic Sip’s six participating wineries on February 11 or 12 and enjoy complimentary Valentine’s Day pairing offered at each winery. Guests will experience gourmet cheese, decadent chocolate and other wine paired epicurean delights.</p>

<p>As an added bonus, participants will be given an entry form at each winery for a chance to win a stunning wine and accessory basket valued at $250.00. Visit all six wineries and increase your chance of winning!</p>

<p>Participating wineries:</p>

<p>50th Parallel</p>

<p>Ancient Hill Estate Winery</p>

<p>Blind Tiger Vineyards</p>

<p>Ex Nihilo Vineyards</p>

<p>Gray Monk Estate Winery</p>

<p>Intrigue Winery</p>