DNA Lounge & Cyberdelia present

SCOTT PILGRIM: MOVIE SCREENING + DANCE PARTY

Movie screening at 8pm; dance party after!

DJs TBA!

Hosted by:

MC Kingfish (Hubba Hubba Revue)

Costume contest at 11pm!

...plus, the Hubba Hubba Revue Go-Go Evil Exes!

Join us for a screening of the best video game movie ever, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010).

\"To say that Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is the best video game movie ever may sound like absurdly faint praise But the deeper ingenuity here is to collapse the distance between gamer and avatar not by throwing the player into the world of the game, but rather by bringing it to him. As a result, the line between fantasy and reality is not so much blurred as erased, because the filmmakers create an entirely coherent, perpetually surprising universe that builds on Mr. O'Malley's bold and unpretentious graphic style without slavishly duplicating it.\" -- A.O. Scott, New York Times

Costume contest!

Bust out your Sex Bob-omb and Clash At Demonhead finery. Show us your best Vegan Police and Evil Exes!

Movie Tickets and Seating Information:

General Admission tickets do not include guaranteed seating.

Reserved Seating for the movie is sold by the chair. When these sell out, there is ample standing room.

Front Row VIP: A table for five right up front, including admission for five and bottle service.

VIP Booths: These are against the wall, upstairs or downstairs and include admission for 6, 9 or 12, depending, plus bottle service. These booths do not have an unimpeded view of the movie screen!

Season Pass Seating: Your best value! One \"Reserved Seating\" ticket to each of our movie nights through the end of the year: Evil Dead, Hackers, The Crow, Scott Pilgrim and Batman Returns.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/11-22.html

Watch and listen:

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: https://youtu.be/7wd5KEaOtm4

indie rock.

doors @ 7:30pm;

movie @ 8pm;

party @ 10:30pm.

18+ with ID.

Gen. Adm.: $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

Main Floor Seating: $20, $25 limited advance;

$30 after;

$35 day of show;

Season Pass Seating: $90.