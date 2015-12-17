<p>The BC Cancer Society mobile screening mammography clinic team will be in Lake Country, set up at Municipal Hall, for one last visit this year on Thursday, December 17, 2015.</p>

<p>Find out about the benefits of having a mammogram and schedule your appointment: http://www.screeningbc.ca/Breast/GetMammogram/WhatisaMammogram.htm</p>

<p>To book a mammogram, call <span class='baec5a81-e4d6-4674-97f3-e9220f0136c1'>1-800-663-9203</span> or send us an <a href='https://mammographyconsent.screeningbc.ca/' target='_blank'>email</a> and a booking clerk will telephone you. The booking clerk will ask for the name of your health care provider and your BC Services Card/CareCard.</p>