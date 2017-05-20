<p>February 1st of this year, our neighbor Sean had brain surgery to remove a<br />

cavernous malformation from his brain stem. What was expected to be a<br />

straight forward procedure has turned into a litany of medical emergencies,<br />

procedures, and prescriptions.</p>

<p>On May 20th we come together to raise funds<br />

to support him and his family as they travel the road towards recovery.<br />

Sean’s Road to Recovery Benefit Concert will feature Poppa Dawg and Jimmy<br />

LeGuilloux and will be an afternoon you won’t want to miss!</p>

<p>Full story at <a href='https://www.gofundme.com/cr8u2c-seans-road-to-recovery'>https://www.gofundme.com/cr8u2c-seans-road-to-recovery</a><br />

<a href='https://www.kelownaactorsstudio.com/shows/show/RoadToRecovery' target='_blank'><img class='alignleft wp-image-14706' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Seans-Road-to-Recovery-benefit-concert-2017-05-20-300x114.jpg' alt='' width='516' height='196' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Seans-Road-to-Recovery-benefit-concert-2017-05-20-300x114.jpg 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Seans-Road-to-Recovery-benefit-concert-2017-05-20-768x292.jpg 768w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Seans-Road-to-Recovery-benefit-concert-2017-05-20.jpg 828w' sizes='(max-width: 516px) 100vw, 516px' /></a></p>

<p>Tickets: <a class='ai1ec-ticket-url-exported' href='https://www.kelownaactorsstudio.com/shows/show/RoadToRecovery'>https://www.kelownaactorsstudio.com/shows/show/RoadToRecovery</a>.</p>