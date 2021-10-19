Maker's Mark Bourbon presents

SECOND ANNUAL MAKER'S MARK PUMPKIN CARVING

Your local Maker's Mark Distillery Diplomats:

Krizstina Lazar & Tommy Quimby

trew

It is that time of year when the days get shorter and there is something spooky in the air. It's time again for the annual Maker's Mark Pumpkin Carving party and this year it's in person!

Join us at DNA Lounge in San Francisco for Maker's Mark cocktails and snacks and carve your very own jack-o-latern.

Carving materials, pumpkin and stencils will be provided.

If you are coming from the East Bay, we can organize a ride for you!

Come and hang out for an afternoon of Halloween fun,

Costumes encouraged.

Looking forward to making this Halloween spooky, fun and remarkable together!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/10-19c.html

bourbon. pumpkin carving.

noon - 3pm.

21+ with ID.

Free with RSVP.