Performing Live:

SECRET ATTRACTION

CATHERINE MOAN

FRTRSS

With DJ:

Glen

Secret Attraction is a Phoenix-based project of Derek Wise and Rachel Hutchins that weaves a dreamy tapestry of synth-pop and post-punk. Their ethereal sound is a beautiful blend of dreamy guitar tones and smooth vocals, creating an immersive soundscape that resonates with warmth and depth.

Catherine Moan is an electronic pop artist from Philadelphia. Their music is influenced by 80s pop, indie dance, cinematic synth scores, and the songs tell a story of digital love and coping with excessive solitude with your own body in isolation.

FRTRSS - for·tress /ˈfôrtrəs/ {a castle or stronghold, a place of defense and protection against large-scale attacks} .... Also an exciting new synth wave duo creating irresistibly catchy songs.

synth-pop. post punk. indie. synth-wave.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$19 advance;

$27 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/08-06d.html

Watch and listen:

Secret Attraction: Strawberry: https://youtu.be/HDsZ-Nmowjc

Catherine Moan: Drop It: https://youtu.be/Tp1Lcu2rnSs