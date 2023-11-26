Secret Lair: The Official Fan Expo Afterparty
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
SECRET LAIR: THE OFFICIAL FAN EXPO AFTERPARTY
Main Room:
Sneakerz
Imperium Crypt
Trnnt Worm
Featuring performances by:
Johnny Rockitt
Ashanti Altovese
Babraham Lincoln
Joanna Animal
Luma Jaguar
Qu'in de la Noche
Ophelia Couer de Noir
Hosted by:
MC Kingfish
Bronica Blue
Dazzle Room:
Imperium Crypt
Trnnt Worm
A party by the fans, for the fans. Secret Lair returns to bring you the best party a comic book or sci fi fan could ask for! Watch your favorite characters come to life on the big stage in our sexy burlesque and drag show by the World Famous Hubba Hubba Revue! Laugh along with the best fan-made parody music videos from around the internet. Sing and dance to your favorite movie soundtrack songs and remixes. Coming right from the con? Don't take off that fantastic cosplay just yet, there's a costume contest at midnight! This event is open to all fans and fandoms. Get $5 off at the door with your Fan Expo pass.
• Fandom parody music videos!
• Comic book & movie themed burlesque!
• Costume contest with cash prizes!
• Drink specials, prizes, and more!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/11-25.html
video game music. nerdcore.
8pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$20 day of show.
