SECRET LAIR: THE OFFICIAL FAN EXPO AFTERPARTY

Main Room:

Sneakerz

Imperium Crypt

Trnnt Worm

Featuring performances by:

Johnny Rockitt

Ashanti Altovese

trew

Babraham Lincoln

Joanna Animal

Luma Jaguar

Qu'in de la Noche

Ophelia Couer de Noir

Hosted by:

MC Kingfish

Bronica Blue

Dazzle Room:

Imperium Crypt

Trnnt Worm

A party by the fans, for the fans. Secret Lair returns to bring you the best party a comic book or sci fi fan could ask for! Watch your favorite characters come to life on the big stage in our sexy burlesque and drag show by the World Famous Hubba Hubba Revue! Laugh along with the best fan-made parody music videos from around the internet. Sing and dance to your favorite movie soundtrack songs and remixes. Coming right from the con? Don't take off that fantastic cosplay just yet, there's a costume contest at midnight! This event is open to all fans and fandoms. Get $5 off at the door with your Fan Expo pass.

• Fandom parody music videos!

• Comic book & movie themed burlesque!

• Costume contest with cash prizes!

• Drink specials, prizes, and more!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/11-25.html

video game music. nerdcore.

8pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 day of show.