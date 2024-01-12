Secret Lair: The Official Fan Expo Afterparty
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
MC Kingfish presents
SECRET LAIR: THE OFFICIAL FAN EXPO AFTERPARTY
Featuring performances by:
Aerialists Luna Finn & Cola Claret
Aerialist Anna Yanushkevich
Sgt. Die Wies
Johnny Rockitt
Luma Jaguar
Ashanti Altovese
Qu'in de la Noche & Leon G. Ray
With DJs:
Sneakerz
Impirumcrypt
Hosted by:
MC Kingfish & Bronica Blue
It's the return of the party by the fans, for the fans! See your favorite characters come to life in our fandom burlesque & variety show! Laugh along with the best fan-made parody music videos! Dance to your favorite movie soundtracks and remixes. Play classic games in our video game corner! Coming straight from Fan Expo? Don't take off that cosplay just yet, because there's a costume contest at midnight! And get $5 off at the box office with your Fan Expo pass!
• Sci-fi, fantasy, & comic book burlesque!
• Fandom parody music videos!
• Costume contest
• Drink specials, prizes, and more!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/11-30.html
nerdcore. video game music.
8pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$15 limited advance;
$22 after;
$30 day of show.
