MC Kingfish presents

SECRET LAIR: THE OFFICIAL FAN EXPO AFTERPARTY

Featuring performances by:

Aerialists Luna Finn & Cola Claret

Aerialist Anna Yanushkevich

trew

Sgt. Die Wies

Johnny Rockitt

Luma Jaguar

Ashanti Altovese

Qu'in de la Noche & Leon G. Ray

With DJs:

Sneakerz

Impirumcrypt

Hosted by:

MC Kingfish & Bronica Blue

It's the return of the party by the fans, for the fans! See your favorite characters come to life in our fandom burlesque & variety show! Laugh along with the best fan-made parody music videos! Dance to your favorite movie soundtracks and remixes. Play classic games in our video game corner! Coming straight from Fan Expo? Don't take off that cosplay just yet, because there's a costume contest at midnight! And get $5 off at the box office with your Fan Expo pass!

• Sci-fi, fantasy, & comic book burlesque!

• Fandom parody music videos!

• Costume contest

• Drink specials, prizes, and more!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/11-30.html

nerdcore. video game music.

8pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$22 after;

$30 day of show.