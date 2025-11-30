MC Kingfish presents

SECRET LAIR: THE OFFICIAL FAN EXPO AFTERPARTY

Featuring performances by:

Hazel Honeysuckle (Las Vegas)

Aerialist Luna Finn

Aerialist Joanna Animal

The Infamous Luma Jaguar

Florence Frightengale

Velvet Thorn

Gucci Gyatt

Dame

With DJs:

Sneakerz

ImpirumCrypt

Hosted by:

MC Kingfish

Join us at the party by the fans, for the fans! DJs, parody videos, aerialists, & burlesque performers bringing your favorite characters to life on stage! Coming straight from Fan Expo? Don't take off that cosplay just yet, because there's a costume contest at midnight!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/11-29.html

nerdcore. video game music.

8pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$22 after;

$30 day of show.