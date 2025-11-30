Secret Lair: The Official Fan Expo Afterparty
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
MC Kingfish presents
SECRET LAIR: THE OFFICIAL FAN EXPO AFTERPARTY
Featuring performances by:
Hazel Honeysuckle (Las Vegas)
Aerialist Luna Finn
Aerialist Joanna Animal
The Infamous Luma Jaguar
Florence Frightengale
Velvet Thorn
Gucci Gyatt
Dame
With DJs:
Sneakerz
ImpirumCrypt
Hosted by:
MC Kingfish
Join us at the party by the fans, for the fans! DJs, parody videos, aerialists, & burlesque performers bringing your favorite characters to life on stage! Coming straight from Fan Expo? Don't take off that cosplay just yet, because there's a costume contest at midnight!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/11-29.html
nerdcore. video game music.
8pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$15 limited advance;
$22 after;
$30 day of show.
