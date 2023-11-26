SECRET LAIR: THE OFFICIAL FAN EXPO AFTERPARTY

Above DNA:

Burlesque!

With MC:

Kingfish

Dazzle Room:

Imperium Crypt

Trnnt Worm

A party by the fans, for the fans. Secret Lair returns to bring you the best party a comic book or sci fi fan could ask for! Watch your favorite characters come to life in our sexy burlesque and drag show by the World Famous Hubba Hubba Revue! Laugh and dance to the best fan-made parody & music videos from around the world. Sing along to your favorite movie soundtrack songs and remixes. Coming right from the con? Don't take off that great cosplay just yet! There's a costume contest after the show! Don't forget to check out the back room as we travel into the caves of Arrakis and dance to the music of the Fremen.This event is open to everyone, but you can get $5 off at the door with your Fan Expo pass.

trew

• Fandom parody music videos!

• Comic book & movie themed burlesque!

• Costume contest!

• The siege of Arrakis dance party in the back room!

• Drink specials, prizes, and more!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/11-25d.html

video game music. nerdcore.

8pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 day of show.