SECRET LAIR

Featuring performances by:

Qu'in de la Noche

Luma Jaguar

Ashanti Altovese

Guy Vigor

Szandora LaVey

Johnny Rockitt

With MC:

trew

Kingfish (Hubba Hubba Revue)

And DJ:

Cip

Welcome to Secret Lair, a party by the fans, for the fans!

Going to Fan Con? This is the after party you're looking for! Come in your best cosplay for the costume contest! See some of your favorite characters come to life in our burlesque and variety acts. Watch parody videos and dance to the finest geeky dance music & soundtrack remixes. Celebrate your favorite fandoms while you drink & dance among your fellow sci-fi & fantasy stans.

Get $5 off at the door with you Fan Con pass.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/11-26d.html

pop. burlesque. movie soundtracks.

8pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$19 after;

$25 day of show.