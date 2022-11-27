Secret Lair
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
SECRET LAIR
Featuring performances by:
Qu'in de la Noche
Luma Jaguar
Ashanti Altovese
Guy Vigor
Szandora LaVey
Johnny Rockitt
With MC:
Kingfish (Hubba Hubba Revue)
And DJ:
Cip
Welcome to Secret Lair, a party by the fans, for the fans!
Going to Fan Con? This is the after party you're looking for! Come in your best cosplay for the costume contest! See some of your favorite characters come to life in our burlesque and variety acts. Watch parody videos and dance to the finest geeky dance music & soundtrack remixes. Celebrate your favorite fandoms while you drink & dance among your fellow sci-fi & fantasy stans.
Get $5 off at the door with you Fan Con pass.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/11-26d.html
pop. burlesque. movie soundtracks.
8pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$19 after;
$25 day of show.
