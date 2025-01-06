Pisces Music presents

SECRET PSYCHEDELICA: FREE EARTH FESTIVAL PRE-PARTY

Above DNA:

Boom Shankar

Razing Prophet

Metamonk

Michael Liu

Dazzle Room:

J.Owlves

trew

Kikox

Luzidtrip

Magik Plan

My Guy

The Free Earth Festival comes to DNA Lounge for a first of its kind San Francisco Pre-Event. These pre-events that are currently happening around the world give attendees a taste of what to expect at the main Free Earth Festival event in Greece. The weeklong Free Earth Festival will be held on a mesmerizing beachfront site and will present three stages of music. The main stage, named the Enlightenment Stage, features over 50 of today's biggest psytrance artists. From this year's Enlightenment Stage lineup, Boom Shankar of BMSS Records will be representing the Free Earth Festival at this San Francisco Pre-Event. Additionally, local festival organizers, Site Trance will be providing visuals and customized deco designed specifically for the evening.

German based DJ, Boom Shankar, got his start in the early 90s when goatrance and psytrance burst onto the electronic dance music scene. Through the years, his impromptu sets have drawn on his experiences from underground and major events all around the world and is a reflection of the constant melting pot of fundamental psychedelic trance characteristics. Boom Shankar's understanding of musical energy flow allows him to interact personally with each dance floor and takes his audiences on transformative journeys. When he's not globetrotting and performing in various countries, Boom Shankar manages BMSS Records, one of the world's top psytrance labels and home to Manmademan, Sabretooth, Triceradrops, and many other talented musicians. Be ready to move your body to Boom Shankar's clearly distinguishable, groovy and hypnotic sound when returns to San Francisco with an exclusive Free Earth Festival Pre-Event full-on set!!

Representing California's wide range of sound for the night will be Razing Prophet of Pleiadian Records, Metamonk from Trisulam Tribe, and Secret Psychedelica resident Michael Liu. Northern California may be home to Razing Prophet but he is truly a psychedelic nomad having taken his auditory messages to lands afar including Africa, Central America, the Wild West regions of the United States, and even to the City for multiple Secret Psychedelica nights. This time around, Razing Prophet will be elevated to the psytrance stage to set the tone for the evening with his unpredictable style and supreme command over decks and mixer. Metamonk made his DNA Lounge debut at Secret Psychedelica's Pisces 2024 show and has been planting seeds of psychedelic trance without constraints ever since. One of the few high tempo psytrance DJs that has excelled at captivating dancers in a club environment, Metamonk will close out the first ever Free Earth Festival San Francisco Pre-Event with a climactic rush through forest and next level psytrance tunes from his home label. Maharetta Records label DJ and veteran of San Francisco Bay Area's psytrance scene, Michael Liu, will set this night in motion with a special progressive-psy opening set.