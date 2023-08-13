Pisces Music, Entertainment Portal & PLUR Alliance present

SECRET PSYCHEDELICA: LEO

Above DNA:

Trance Invasion Time

Wreckreation

LeoHawk

Tony Dex

Synwrks

trew

Michael Liu

Dazzle Room:

Selecta & Rayne

Just Trees

Sneakerz

DJ Ergot

Nexus

Secret Psychedelica begins the second half of the year with Leo 2023! This year's party features a full coalition of lions including San Francisco debut performances of Trance Invasion Time and Wreckreation. Bringing the hometown psytrance sound will be Leohawk and Tony Dex, both born under the fifth sign as well.

Trance Invasion Time is Colombian psytrance producer Natalie Hogeboom. Her passion for the genre ignited at a young age when she attended her first psytrance party in Thailand. Before settling in Colorado, Natalie traveled the world from India to Israel, Cambodia to Japan, and brings a global perspective to her music. Her DJ sets have an international flavor and world music influences are clearly apparent in her tracks. The remarkable production work caught the attention of renowned Belgian record label, Dacru Records, which has lead to five Trance Invasion Time EPs and a full length album co-produced with XoXo. Each release spent time at #1 in the psytrance charts further solidifying Natalie's position in the global scene. Be prepared for an introspective journey when Trance Invasion Time connects with the San Francisco dance floor for the first time!

Southern California's very own, Wreckreation, will also be making his way to San Francisco for his first ever performance. Wreckreation got his start as a DJ in Israel but calls Los Angeles home for now. His talent and versatility behind the decks has made him a staple at countless outdoor festivals including the Indigo Festival, Nebula, various PsyTribe gatherings, and has earned him a residency with DaleCali, West Coast's premiere Brazilian electronic music promotions crew. Backing up Wreckreaction's fierce full-on psytrance sounds will be Leohawk of Samaa Records and All Things Trance founder, Tony Dex.