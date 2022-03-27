Pisces Music, Entertainment Portal, and PLUR Alliance present

SECRET PSYCHEDELICA: NATARAJA3D

Above DNA:

Nataraja3D

Random

Michael Liu

Magik Plan

Axel Holmes

trew

Dazzle Room:

CaptHz

Daeman

EMT

Hellacopta

Yaylife

Hot off the heels of the Pisces 2022 party with Rising Dust, your friends at Secret Psychedelica are proud to present the San Francisco debut performance of Yellow Sunshine Explosion and TesseracTstudio recording artist, Nataraja3D!

Nataraja3D, known to his friends as Najib, inherited his passion for music from his grandfather, a national symphonic composer in Iraq. With his enthusiasm for melodies and rhythms, Najib started DJing at parties in 2005. When his grandfather passed in 2013, he devoted himself to writing music and thus the journey of Nataraja3D began. Though born in Israel, Nataraja3D found a home with German based label, Sun Department Records in 2014 and proceeded to release psytrance tunes with an unparalleled ethno-spiritual sound. Get ready for an energetic, psy-prog vibratory adventure that will keep you dancing when Nataraja3D hits the stage.

In support of Nataraja3D's first San Francisco appearance, local producers Random and Magik Plan have been distinctively selected to add their frequencies to the mix. Additionally, 925 Events DJ, Axel Holmes, and Secret Psychedelica resident, Michael Liu, will be lending their skills in the psytrance room for the evening.

In the Dazzle Room, expect a wild ride from techno to breaks to bass music as EMP Radio takes over with five veteran DJs from their collective. Already known for their regular weekly streams on Twitch, these EMP audio navigators will transfer their one-of-a-kind online experience to a live, in person dance floor. You may not be able to post emotes in a chat but you'll getting down to the sweet sounds of electronic dance music.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/03-26d.html

psytrance. techno. breaks. bass.

9pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 day of show.