SECRET PSYCHEDELICA: PSYAMI VICE

Above DNA:

Dazzle Room:

You've got to know the rules before you can break 'em and for the month of August, Secret Psychedelica breaks free from the usual 2nd Saturday schedule to present PSYAMI VICE, a \"Virgo pre-party\" with a Floridian twist. Through powerful cosmic alignment, two Sunshine State psytrance artists, Nataraja3D and Krikett, find themselves both in California at the end of this month bringing their warm Florida frequencies with them. They will be supported by a cast of Virgo DJs that includes Damnedge, Visc3ral, and Bobby Raw. Secretly, Krikett is a Virgo-Floridian double-agent and falls under both categories!

Krikett makes her return to San Francisco for the first time in two years! Even with the absence, Krikett is no stranger to California having DJed at countless psytrance events including past Secret Psychedelica parties as well as contributing otherworldly deco at various festivals for the last two decades in the Golden State. Musically, she presents a continuously morphing style of psychedelic music inspired by an eclectic variety of industrial, metal, and synthpop influences. Visually, she's an army of one for Psynesthesia Deco and creates mystical settings that transform ordinary venues into ultraviolet playgrounds. The combination of Krikett's audio and optic stimulation will transform and evolve you into the next stage of human species!

Also making his way back to the DNA Lounge for Psyami Vice will be Yellow Sunshine Explosion's very own \"Florida Man,\" Nataraja3D! Known to his friends as Najib, Nataraja3D inherited his passion for music from his grandfather. Through the enthusiasm for melodies and rhythms handed-down from his grandfather, Najib was submersed in music and eventually started DJing at parties in 2005. When his grandfather passed in 2013, he devoted himself to writing music and thus the journey of Nataraja3D began. Since his last performance at Secret Psychedelica's Gemini 2022 party, Nataraja3D has gone on to perfect his energetic and uplifting prog-psy sound which has translated to over a dozen singles released and remix commissions from DJ Bim and Drukverdeler. The new and improved citredelic sounds of Nataraja3D will surely get the dance floor grooving!