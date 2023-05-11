Pisces Music, Entertainment Portal, & PLUR Alliance present

SECRET PSYCHEDELICA: SCORPIO

Above DNA:

Stereoxide

DJ Clairity

Omega11xx

Dneb

Dazzle Room:

Blake Las (aka Tek 9)

trew

Ernesto Cruz

Bumbacat

Prat

Juice Box DJ

Secret Psychedelica skips ahead of the normal monthly schedule and welcomes Scorpio season on the first Saturday of November! Now on its third year, this special autumnal gathering draws on the psychic strengths of the water sign and delivers it through vibrations and frequencies from a select all Scorpio lineup. This year, we honor those born under the eighth sign of the zodiac with music from very special guest, Stereoxide of Bom Shanka Music!

Stereoxide is Scorpio psytrance producer, Jesse Cabrera. While Mexico is his home country, Jesse also called Switzerland his headquarters for some time. While there, he produced magical tracks under the name Blue Grow and as Helber Gun with progressive trance artist Ramon Macias. While these side projects generated many successful releases, it's the Stereoxide sound that has ventured into the most creative aspects of Jesse's music. With the intention of creating a space for trancers to celebrate existence without judgement, the Stereoxide project has been all about launching dancers into a multi-layered psychedelic voyage.

Returning from the Scorpio 2022 lineup will be DJ Clairity, one half of the Isolator duo, and Omega11xx of the Stellar Transmissions Crew. DJ Clairity is a true techno OG from the North Bay now residing in San Francisco and pushing her unique sounds of techno to the limits. Omega11xx not only raised the energy level with his high octane psytrance set, he made a solid case for his return to this year's lineup when he left the crowd wanting more at the last Scorpio party. When not rocking the dance floor at various events around California, Omega11xx is busy managing the weekly OMFG! raid trains.