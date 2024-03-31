Pisces Music, Entertainment Portal, & PLUR Alliance present

SECRET PSYCHEDELICA: THALESTRISSUWU

Above DNA:

ThalestrissUwU

Ana Fibonacci

Visc3ral

Amber

Dazzle Room:

Corrine

trew

Rayne

Ada Lovebsss

Salex

Secret Psychedelica and friends are proud to host the longstanding Pisces party at the DNA Lounge once again. The original Pisces party was introduced as a Secret Psychedelica themed night back in 2002. It was held in Santa Clara and featured only two DJs at the time. Over the years, it has grown and moved through various venues before finding its latest home at the DNA Lounge in 2018. The one constant over the 22 year span has been the focus on bringing the best psytrance talent to the San Francisco Bay Area. And with support from the local psytrance scene over the last two decades, the Pisces party expanded from the once annual event to a monthly zodiac party. For this month, we put the spotlight on DJs born under the twelfth sign of the zodiac to recognize the party that started it all.

Nyx, the Canadian Pisces Princess of Psytrance, returns to San Francisco to help celebrate 22 years of the Pisces parties! Originally from South Africa, Nyx now resides in Vancouver and has been championing the proper sounds of banging psytrance in the Great White North since her move. Her two compilations, Seekerz and Seekerz II on PsynOpticz Records are great examples of the full on frequencies she brings to dance floors. You might be seduced by soft synths and trippy textures or you may be punished with pulsing bass lines and aggressive arpeggios. Either way, Nyx will lead you on a journey you will never forget.

Vision Quest, Metamonk, and Yuvraj K will round out the school of fish in the psytrance room, class of 2024. Making his California debut, Vision Quest is Missouri based techno and psytrance producer Travis Barnes. His sets have been known to generate energy on the dance floor with a vibe that has been described as psychedelic trance with a midwest twist. Let's give him a warm West Coast welcome and fill the dance floor for his first San Francisco performance. Also making a Secret Psychedelica debut is Trisulam Tribe's Metamonk. Metamonk will close out the night with a positively charged, high powered set destined to reboot your mind and soul. On the opposite side of the evening, Yuvraj K of Deep & Dope returns from last year's lineup to get things started. His signature track selection and precision mixing has made him a staple in the Bay Area club scene and is sure to be the perfect blend of techno and progressive as we begin the night.

Continuing the tradition started at Pisces 2005, the second room will feature the heavy monster sounds of drum & bass and breaks from Exoendo, Dominik Audio, The Doctor, Arize, and No One.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/03-30d.html

psytrance. techno. d+b. hardstyle.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 door.