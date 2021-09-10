Secret Psychedelica
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Pisces Music, Entertainment Portal, and PLUR Alliance present
SECRET PSYCHEDELICA
DJs TBA!
Secret Psychedelica are monthly Zodiac parties celebrating YOUR birthday and featuring artists born the same month.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/10-08d.html
psytrance. house. techno.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10, $15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$25 day of show.
Info
credits
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That