Secret Psychedelica

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Pisces Music, Entertainment Portal, and PLUR Alliance present

SECRET PSYCHEDELICA

DJs TBA!

Secret Psychedelica are monthly Zodiac parties celebrating YOUR birthday and featuring artists born the same month.

No title

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/10-08d.html

psytrance. house. techno.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 day of show.

Info

DNA Logo

credits

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
Google Kalender - Secret Psychedelica - 2021-10-09 06:00:00 Google Yahoo Kalender - Secret Psychedelica - 2021-10-09 06:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Kalender - Secret Psychedelica - 2021-10-09 06:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Secret Psychedelica - 2021-10-09 06:00:00 ical