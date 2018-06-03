Sound System Syndicate & PLUR Alliance present

SECTION 43

Above DNA:

Current Value

Meraki

Corrine

Alien

Kidclark

Uncanny

Dazzle Room:

Hosted by: OTD

Anglerfish

M27

Soulr

Kenai

Krystalize

Wikit

Sam Miller

Frisson

Jackpot

epare to discover the mysterious Section 43 - a new realm filled with drum & bass and jungle sounds from across the globe. The ground is rumbling, something bass heavy this way is coming.

Current Value stands as one of the producers at the very forefront of experimentation and renown - a creator truly reaching the top of his game and one who has walked an unmistakable path across the Drum and Bass landscape. He has consistently delivered a style so unique that it sets him far ahead of the pack, evident in both his unmatched experimentations in synthesis and his trademark finely crafted percussion which is as evident in both his heavy but stripped down sound of today as well as the relentless amen barrages of the past.

d+b. jungle. hardtek.

9pm - after hours.

all ages.

$10 limited advance;

$15 advance after;

$20 door.