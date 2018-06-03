Section 43
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Sound System Syndicate & PLUR Alliance present
SECTION 43
Above DNA:
Current Value
Meraki
Corrine
Alien
Kidclark
Uncanny
Dazzle Room:
Hosted by: OTD
Anglerfish
M27
Soulr
Kenai
Krystalize
Wikit
Sam Miller
Frisson
Jackpot
epare to discover the mysterious Section 43 - a new realm filled with drum & bass and jungle sounds from across the globe. The ground is rumbling, something bass heavy this way is coming.
Current Value stands as one of the producers at the very forefront of experimentation and renown - a creator truly reaching the top of his game and one who has walked an unmistakable path across the Drum and Bass landscape. He has consistently delivered a style so unique that it sets him far ahead of the pack, evident in both his unmatched experimentations in synthesis and his trademark finely crafted percussion which is as evident in both his heavy but stripped down sound of today as well as the relentless amen barrages of the past.
Follow PLUR Alliance on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pluralliance
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/06-02d.html
d+b. jungle. hardtek.
9pm - after hours.
all ages.
$10 limited advance;
$15 advance after;
$20 door.