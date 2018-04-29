Sound System Syndicate & PLUR Alliance present

SECTION 43

Above DNA:

Mob Tactics

Taxman

Aeon

Meraki

Corrine

Splendid

Dazzle Room:

Hosted by: Wook Crew

B-rad

Ch!mp

Kidclark

Uncanney

Yakub

ZaQue

Prepare to discover the mysterious Section 43 - a new realm filled with drum & bass and jungle sounds from across the globe. The ground is rumbling, something bass heavy this way is coming.

Mob Tactics, signed exclusively to Futurebound's Viper Recordings, seem to be a name on people's lips more and more of late. Already renowned for their inimitable style of techy yet very funky, dancefloor orientated Drum & Bass, the duo appear to be going from strength-to-strength with each release.

They say nothing in life is certain but death and taxes, but Taxman's success (Playaz Recordings) seemed just as certain from the outset. If you've been anywhere near a drum & bass dancefloor in the past couple of years then you know this man's productions, and you'll have been throwing your arms up and calling for DJs to reload his tracks on more than one occasion!

d+b. jungle.

9pm - after hours.

all ages.

$10 limited advance;

$15 advance after;

$20 door.