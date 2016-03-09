Seniors (50+) Drop-In Curling

Winfield Curling Club @ 9830 Bottom Wood Lake Rd, Lake Country, BC V4V 1S7, Canada

<p>Winfield Seniors Drop-In Curling (age 50 plus)</p>

<p>Every Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 12:30 pm (January 4-March 9, 2016 except Feb 3)</p>

<p>Winfield Curling Club.</p>

<p>No set teams, choose the position you want to play on a first come, first serve basis. Both conventional and stick curlers welcome.</p>

<p>Equipment rentals available.</p>

<p>Fun, social league.</p>

<p>For more information visit <a href='http://winfieldcurlingclub.com/'>http://winfieldcurlingclub.com</a></p>

<p> </p>

<p>For more info Phone Bryan at (250) 766-3318 or visit our website winfieldcurlingclub.com</p>

Winfield Curling Club @ 9830 Bottom Wood Lake Rd, Lake Country, BC V4V 1S7, Canada
