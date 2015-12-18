Seniors Mixed Drop-in Curling

<p><em><strong>All male and female, over age 50, conventional and stick curlers welcome.</strong></em></p>

<p><em><strong>No set teams; you choose the position you want to play on a first come first serve basis.</strong></em></p>

<p><em><strong>Equipment rentals available.</strong></em></p>

<p><em><strong>Come join us for fun and social afternoons. </strong></em><em><strong>Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoon at 12:30 p.m.</strong></em></p>

<p><em><strong>For more information visit <a href='http://winfieldcurlingclub.com/'>http://winfieldcurlingclub.com</a> or call 250-766-3318.</strong></em></p>