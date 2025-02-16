Performing Live:

SEPTICFLESH

VLTIMAS

EX DEO

With DJ:

Will Carroll

Septicflesh was formed in Greece in the early '90s and released a few well received albums but eventually went in a more symphonic direction with the addition of a female soprano vocalist. Since then, though line up changes and break ups and reunions, the band has continued with their ground breaking symphony style . The band further developed its unique sound that combines emotional, symphonic/soundtrack music with Aggressive Death Metal. The catchy songs have many layers, allowing them to expand their ever growing audience. Besides the continuous collaboration with the Filmharmonic Orchestra of Prague, the band used a full adult choir, a full children choir and a variety of ethnic instruments.

The members of Vltimas are all legends in their own right. David Vincent blessed the sick for Morbid Angel. Rune Eriksen made grand declarations of war as Mayhem's blasphemous axe man. No one is more vile than Flo Mounier, who's been drumming for Cryptopsy since their earliest exhumations of the underground. Together they are legends of the underworld. Any good Satanist knows to bow down and worship at the horned feet!

All Hail The Metal Roman Empire! Ex Deo is back to take everyone on a headbanging trip to ancient Rome! Grab your swords and prepare for battle! Ex Deo is the side project of Kataklysm frontman Maurizio Iacono, who created this metal monster to combine his death metal experience with his passion for Roman history.

Known worldwide for his day job, the drummer of Bay Area Thrash legends Death Angel, DJ Will Carroll will be playing his fav tracks from his extensive Metal vinyl collection before, between the bands and after the show.

metal. death metal. epic roman metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$29 advance;

$38 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/02-15.html

Watch and listen:

Septicflesh: Neuromancer: https://youtu.be/tyKJueEk0XM

Vltimas: Miserere: https://youtu.be/AR8LhYBaRfw

EX Deo: I, Caligvla: https://youtu.be/NSW01sWSPQY