Sequence: Boogie T

A lot of things rise up unexpectedly in a city like New Orleans. Entrenched in music, Nola is the perfect setting for the backstory of DJ and producer Boogie T (real name Brock Thornton). Granted when you hear the name New Orleans, you think of train songs or horns and second lines - not Edm - but now is the time to add the grimy beats of Boogie T to that list. Playing festival level tracks that make even the most uptight listener bounce, BT looks more at home fishing or backing ZZ Top (come on, what do you expect that beard?!) than his slicker, more styled Edm contemporaries. Even though he's only been in the game a few years, he has collaborated with heavy hitters like Monxx and hit the road across the US with close friends Ganja White Night. Above all Boogie T is fun, bringing energy and passion to his live set. This DJ/producer is a Renaissance man, influenced by his love of all genres of music and playing guitar and keys, along with adding his own vocals to make unique tracks that aren't just for riddim fans - they're for electronic music lovers across the board.

