Vital & Olympus present

SEQUENCE: DIRT MONKEY

Main Room:

Dirt Monkey

Digital Ethos

Shotgun Octopus

From the EDM stronghold of Denver comes Dirt Monkey (real name Patrick Megeath) - a DJ/producer that deals in all the effervescent wub wubs you can handle. Dirt Monkey is never stale and always moving forward; fun yet still heady and heavy. Feeling just as at home on a college dorm room laptop as in your expensive wireless headphones, Dirt Monkey leans in to a more retro dubstep sound filled with the requisite wonk while also embracing the cerebral side of the genre. At times Dirt Monkey tracks are a little layered, a little grimy, and touch on the array of electronic music genres - while still featuring a lot of state of the art sound design. Dirt Monkey is a purveyor or drums and bass to rattle, and perhaps expand, your brain. But don't worry, Dirt Monkey ain't just for your BART commute - you can hear the DJ live and groove in person. Consistently a festival draw and relentless touring act, Dirt Monkey kills it at the club level too.

trew

dubstep.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 day of show.

