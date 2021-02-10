Sequence: Spag Heddy
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Vital & Olympus present
SEQUENCE: SPAG HEDDY
Main Room:
Spag Heddy
Pierce
Ravva
Oudus
Tempest
DJ/producer Spag Heddy is an international fellow - born in the Netherlands, living his best life in Barcelona, and touring globally. Not bad for a dude whose chosen moniker (his real name is Mischa Reining) is an ode to a pasta that Americans slurp down at Olive Garden. For all the lightheartedness that seems intertwined with his presence (including naming his release Prego, using words like \"saucinated,\" and the adorably named track \"Armageddy\"), Spag Heddy has serious chops. Heavy dubstep is his bread and butter, with the requisite sinister beats and breakdowns to fuel dancing and noodle necking for hours. Spag Heddy's music runs the gamut from melodic and layered synth sounds to grittier, heavy bass; you'll hear it all on each EP. He's brining EDM back to the masses - or at least that's his end game. For his energetic live sets, señor Spag doesn't shy away from the heavy use of his own tracks. Get reddy for almost too many wobbles when you see Spag Heddy.
dubstep.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$25 day of show.
