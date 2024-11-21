Seven Kingdoms
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
SEVEN KINGDOMS
STRIKER
LUTHARO
OSYRON
Seven Kingdoms is a power metal band from Florida who takes their name from The Seven Kingdoms of Westeros in George R. R. Martin's epic fantasy novel series \"A Song of Ice and Fire\". Vocalist Sabrina Cruz' operatic vocals wail over a solid base of symphonic metal.
Striker is a Juno Award winning Edmonton-based metal band. Their music is modern mix of classic heavy metal, hard rock, and 80's hair metal, featuring powerful, clean vocals, catchy choruses, vocal harmonies, and impressive guitar leads. If you came looking for shred, you found it!
Lutharo is a melodic metal band hailing from Hamilton, Canada. Since 2014, Lutharo has sculpted an epic sound that sees aspects of power and death colliding, combining artfully crafted melodies, harmonies and precision with a hard-hitting power.
Osyron is a Canadian progressive symphonic metal band featuring powerful lyrics, complex melodies, and soaring clean vocals with well-placed contrasting vocal styles.
metal. power metal. symphonic metal.
doors @ 7pm;
show @ 8pm.
all ages.
$20 advance;
$26 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/11-20.html
Watch and listen:
Seven Kingdoms: Life Signs: https://youtu.be/QS5A8o2oB7A
Striker: Circle of Evil: https://youtu.be/YrG-mSSvIeo
Lutharo: Time To Rise: https://youtu.be/qRmAZiLedvA
Osyron ft. Percival: Anunnaki: https://youtu.be/z0ioMqtZ1w4
