Darker Still Productions presents

SHADOWDANCE

Performing:

Soriah

Shovelman

Dud Muurmand

Coven of Ashes

Julia Jerome

Kanso / Kiss of Rope

Brynn Route

Allegro Dance Company

Bad Unkl Sista

Brian Patterson

Loren the Black

Anastasia

DJs:

Iron Fist

Melting Girl

Vendors:

Oakthorn Studios

Eyescream Jewelry

ShadowDance is a place where the shadows meet and come to play and entertain...

Join us for an evening of elegant disarray, dark fairytales, and some not too fairytale like at all...featuring some of the best performance artists, musicians and DJs from the Bay Area and around the world!

Tickets and Seating Information:

Elegant Disarray: Admits 2. Only two pairs available! Center stage belongs to you and your guest. Early entry with front row center seating. Complimentary cocktail and collector's edition program, ShadowDance sound collection and fragrance potion created by our hostess, Ariellah. Passes for two to St. George distillery, tasting and guided tour.

VIP with table: Early entry and seating with a table. Complimentary cocktail and collector's edition program. ShadowDance sound collection and fragrance potion created by our hostess, Ariellah.

Floor seating: Luxuriate in seated comfort while enjoying the show and a complimentary, collector's edition program.

Balcony seating: Above the fray with balcony seating and a complimentary, collector's edition program.

Downstairs Table Service: These are against the wall with a good view of the stage and include admission for six and bottle service.

Upstairs and Double Table Service: These don't have an unimpeded view of the stage, but are close to the balcony rail. They also include admission for six or twelve and bottle service.

General admission: Standing room only.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/11-02.html

gothic.

doors @ 7:30pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

Gen. Adm.: $25 advance;

$30 door;

Balcony Seating: $30;

Floor Seating: $45;

VIP With Table: $100;

Elegant Disarray: $300.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/687005458345007/