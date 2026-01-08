Performing Live:

SHALLOWSKY

ADVENTS

Plus guests, TBA!

ShallowSky is a Phoenix, Arizona-based post-hardcore/ metalcore band who blends dark instrumentals, ambient soundscapes, and melodic vocals with genuine emotion. The band has built a dedicated collective community known by their slogan, \"For Those Who Seek More\" (Ftwsm). Thematically, their music focuses on seeking truth, self-realization, and recognizing a shared universal connection.

Rising from the heart of New York City, Advents is carving out their own corner in the modern heavy music world with no interest in following the rules. The band did not quietly step onto the scene, they grabbed heavy music fans with a sound that is equal parts cathartic and cinematic. Blending atmospheric textures with the punch of metalcore and the weight of hard rock, Advents has been steadily leveling up with every release.

metal. metalcore post-hardcore. hard rock.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$20 limited advance;

$28 after;

$28 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/07-31d.html

Watch and listen:

ShallowSky: Walking In The Dark: https://youtu.be/Nlbh7SsGrKg

Advents: Hate Myself: https://youtu.be/jmi9SrdYLuA