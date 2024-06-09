Tune In Tokyo presents

SHIBUYA STARLIGHT: NIGHT TEMPO

Main Room:

Groovy Kaiju

Lounge:

Marcus

Curry

Zaku.86

Prom1se

Shibuya Starlight returns with a special event in collaboration with the legendary future funk producer, Night Tempo for his first ever American tour!

trew

Night Tempo himself will be available for an exclusive meet and greet session at our event. Come meet the legend behind some of the biggest hit tracks in future funk.

We will be hosting autograph signing for a short period during the event. Don't miss your chance to get your favorite album or jacket signed. Come early to ensure you can get a slot.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/09-05.html

future funk. citypop.

9pm - 2am.

all ages.

$12 advance;

$16 door.