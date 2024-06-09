Shibuya Starlight: Night Tempo
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Tune In Tokyo presents
SHIBUYA STARLIGHT: NIGHT TEMPO
Main Room:
Groovy Kaiju
Lounge:
Marcus
Curry
Zaku.86
Prom1se
Shibuya Starlight returns with a special event in collaboration with the legendary future funk producer, Night Tempo for his first ever American tour!
Night Tempo himself will be available for an exclusive meet and greet session at our event. Come meet the legend behind some of the biggest hit tracks in future funk.
We will be hosting autograph signing for a short period during the event. Don't miss your chance to get your favorite album or jacket signed. Come early to ensure you can get a slot.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/09-05.html
future funk. citypop.
9pm - 2am.
all ages.
$12 advance;
$16 door.
