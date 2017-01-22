<p>Everyone is invited to join Girl Guides of Canada at Lake Country Memorial Park on January 21, 3:30pm 4:30pm for Shine a Light on Mental Health.</p>

<p>Help bring awareness to mental health and celebrate the launch of Mighty Minds.</p>

<p>Watch a symbolic candle lighting ceremony, spreading the light of mental health<br />

awareness and marking the launch of Mighty Minds – followed by guest speakers and a<br />

few songs from the Girl Guides.</p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-large wp-image-14200' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2017-01-21-Shine-a-Light-on-Mental-Health-Public-Flyer-792x1024.jpg' alt='2017-01-21 Shine a Light on Mental Health - Public Flyer' width='640' height='827' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2017-01-21-Shine-a-Light-on-Mental-Health-Public-Flyer-792x1024.jpg 792w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2017-01-21-Shine-a-Light-on-Mental-Health-Public-Flyer-232x300.jpg 232w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2017-01-21-Shine-a-Light-on-Mental-Health-Public-Flyer-768x993.jpg 768w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2017-01-21-Shine-a-Light-on-Mental-Health-Public-Flyer.jpg 1114w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /></p>