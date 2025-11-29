SHORTKUT'S SET IT OFF: 90S VS 2000S

Main Room:

Shortkut (Beat Junkies / Invisibl Skratch Piklz)

Scotty Fox (102.9 KBLX)

Hosted by:

Fran Boogie

Set It Off: a 90s & 2000s Hip Hop and R&B party Featuring legendary DJs Shortkut (Beat Junkies / Invisibl Skratch Piklz) and Scotty Fox (102.9 KBLX) playing your favorite throwback club hits all night. Hosted by Fran Boogie.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/11-28.html

hiphop. r&b. pop. soul.

9pm - 2am.

21+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$22 door.