Shortkut's Set It Off: 90s Vs 2000s
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
SHORTKUT'S SET IT OFF: 90S VS 2000S
Main Room:
Shortkut (Beat Junkies / Invisibl Skratch Piklz)
Scotty Fox (102.9 KBLX)
Hosted by:
Fran Boogie
Set It Off: a 90s & 2000s Hip Hop and R&B party Featuring legendary DJs Shortkut (Beat Junkies / Invisibl Skratch Piklz) and Scotty Fox (102.9 KBLX) playing your favorite throwback club hits all night. Hosted by Fran Boogie.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/11-28.html
hiphop. r&b. pop. soul.
9pm - 2am.
21+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$22 door.
Info
credits