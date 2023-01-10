Performing Live:

SIERRA -- https://www.instagram.com/sierra.synthmusic/

Plus guests, TBA!

French synthwave artist Sierra achieved fame with her infectious bass and sharp beats throughout her strong electro and darkwave music. Her songs evoke such a vivid cinematic atmosphere that her music is regularly featured in video games and animated online shorts. Her debut feature length album will be released in September and promises a moodier, more personal approach, moving further away from Synthwave musical tropes to establish a musical territory of her own.

synthwave. electro. darkwave.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

trew

$20 advance;

$25 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/09-30d.html

Watch and listen:

Sierra: Gone: https://youtu.be/vjdefk5I40w