Sierra
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
SIERRA -- https://www.instagram.com/sierra.synthmusic/
Plus guests, TBA!
French synthwave artist Sierra achieved fame with her infectious bass and sharp beats throughout her strong electro and darkwave music. Her songs evoke such a vivid cinematic atmosphere that her music is regularly featured in video games and animated online shorts. Her debut feature length album will be released in September and promises a moodier, more personal approach, moving further away from Synthwave musical tropes to establish a musical territory of her own.
synthwave. electro. darkwave.
doors @ 7pm;
show @ 7:30pm.
all ages.
$20 advance;
$25 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/09-30d.html
Watch and listen:
Sierra: Gone: https://youtu.be/vjdefk5I40w
