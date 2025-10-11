Performing Live:

SILENT MASS

THE TUNNEL

Plus guests, TBA!

Silent Mass creates dense, cinematic soundscapes built on lush guitars, hypnotic rhythms, and haunting vocals. Rooted in post-punk, ethereal wave, and 90s shoegaze, the band began in Los Angeles as the vision of songwriter, vocalist, and guitarist Ammo Bankoff. After relocating to Brooklyn, Silent Mass has grown into a force known for its immersive and atmospheric sound. Brooklyn Vegan described them as \"equal parts goth and shoegaze, whose sound would've fit right in on 4AD Records in 1987 alongside The Cocteau Twins and This Mortal Coil.\"

Since then, Silent Mass has carried its live presence to stages from Berlin to Los Angeles, sharing bills with acts like True Widow and appearing at festivals including The New Colossus Festival. Released on the Summer Solstice of 2024, their debut album The Great Chaos captures what Ladygunn called \"a paranormal event, coming from a different plane of existence.\"

San Francisco based band, The Tunnel, evokes spooky art punk blues, noisy noir, and haunted sensuality. With familiar sounds to legendary acts such as Swans, Young Widows, Dead Rider, Siouxsie and the Banshees, and the Birthday Party. Creating a horror score-like soundscape, a fresh blend of nostalgic alternative with experimental production, characterized by earnest anxiety and catchy hooks.

gothic. post-punk. darkwave. shoegaze.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$17 advance;

$24 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/11-09d.html

Watch and listen:

Silent Mass: A Cold War City: https://youtu.be/syobMtl-Ihk

The Tunnel: Glitter: https://youtu.be/iptDCiRbPHA