Performing Live:

SILOS

DEAD THINGS

HVNTED

Los Angeles-based group Silos combine anthemic alternative/hard rock melodies with an elixir of Edm-infused beats and pop-punk riffs to create their uniquely captivating sound.Silos was formed in 2022 by former DJ, producer and singer-songwriter Garrison. The band's latest single \"Black Mold\" featuring Craig Mabbitt of Escape The Fate.

Hailing from Los Angeles, Dead Things is a Metalcore band with a penchant for writing dramatic tunes with a flair of horror. Dead Things is celebrated for its theatrical and intense presentation style, aiming to deliver a concert experience that merges cinematic metal with theatrical flair!

Prepare to be electrified by Hvnted, the dynamic Alternative Rock force hailing from the vibrant landscapes of Southern California. Their music delves deep into personal heartaches and struggles, offering a lifeline of hope and resilience to their audience. Their message is not just loud, but crystal clear.

metalcore. metal. alternative. hard rock.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/12-12d.html

Watch and listen:

Silos: Black Mold: https://youtu.be/pzP9BttcMwo

Dead Things: Greatest Show In Hell: https://youtu.be/opWvzISzHUo