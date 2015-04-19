<p>The Rotary Club of Lake Country is hosting</p>

<p>Sip, Sample, Savour</p>

<p>a fundraising event in support of their many community and international programs including the New Home for the Lake Country Food Bank. It includes Wine tasting, appetizers and door prize draw.</p>

<p>Tickets are available from any Rotarian or UBR Services (250-766-1098)</p>

<p>Enjoy:<br />

Gourmet Appetizers<br />

Wine Tasting<br />

Food Vendors<br />

Silent Auction</p>

