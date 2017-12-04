Skating Polly & Starcrawler
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Performing Live:
SKATING POLLY -- https://www.facebook.com/skatingpolly
STARCRAWLER -- https://www.facebook.com/starcrawlertheband
Plus guests, TBA!
With DJ:
Omar (Popscene)
rock. punk. ugly pop.
doors @ 8pm;
show @ 8:30pm.
all ages.
$10 advance;
$12 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2017/12-03d.html
Watch and listen:
Skating Polly: Hail Mary: http://youtu.be/v2ahvxACX5Q
Starcrawler: Let Her Be: http://youtu.be/alUHhtQSjr4
Info
Concerts & Live Music, This & That