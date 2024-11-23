Performing Live:

SKELETAL REMAINS

Plus guests, TBA!

Skeletal Remains honors the decades old relationship between underground metal and independent horror! Their style is rooted firmly in the turf of early '90s death. However it's their own personal stamp, accomplished writing, and modernized edge that ensures Skeletal Remains are recognized as modern masters of the old school sound.

metal. death metal.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$18 advance;

$24 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/11-22d.html

Watch and listen:

Skeletal Remains: Seismic Abyss: https://youtu.be/jss2oSGJ604