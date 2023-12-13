Performing Live:

SKYDXDDY -- https://www.skydxddymusic.com/

Plus guests, TBA!

SkyDxddy is considered one of this generation's finest singers/songwriters, being compared to artists as varied as Eminem, Billie Eillish or even Evanescence. Best known for using her powerful voice and hard hitting lyrics to provide a safe space within the public sphere to begin having honest conversations about mental health. SkyDxddy's early exposure to a wide range of music genres is directly responsible for the artist's passion for cultivating a diverse sound that discusses hard-hitting topics. Their relatable, compelling lyrics and dynamic vocal delivery engages the audience and lets the listener feel that whatever trauma they have experienced, they are not alone and there is always hope.

Meet & Greet: 6pm.

pop. future pop. alternative rock.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

Gen. Adm.: $15 advance;

$20 day of show;

Meet+Greet: $65 advance;

$70 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/12-12d.html

Watch and listen:

SkyDxddy: Why Me: https://youtu.be/mfmVuwlhAlA

Dax: Joker (SkyDxddy Remix): https://youtu.be/J13iwSW001g