Slap City

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

SLAP CITY

Main Room:

Ethan Dreams

Whatsupalbert

Andy

Slap City is a night of hiphop and R&B classics that still hit every time. From 90s throwbacks to early 2010s favorites, it's all songs you know and love. No skips, just straight slaps all night.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/05-08.html

hiphop. r&b. pop.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 advance;

$15 door.

Info

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DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
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