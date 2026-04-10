Slap City
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
SLAP CITY
Main Room:
Ethan Dreams
Whatsupalbert
Andy
Slap City is a night of hiphop and R&B classics that still hit every time. From 90s throwbacks to early 2010s favorites, it's all songs you know and love. No skips, just straight slaps all night.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/05-08.html
hiphop. r&b. pop.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10 advance;
$15 door.
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DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
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