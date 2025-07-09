Slay The Night: Femmes On Decks
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Hard Reset presents
SLAY THE NIGHT: FEMMES ON DECKS
Main Room:
Ella
JLittle
Empress
Ella is a Mexican-American DJ, producer, and vocalist reshaping the sound of contemporary club music. Rooted in the rhythms of Latin America and sharpened by the pulse of global dance floors, her sets and productions are a high-voltage blend of Cumbia, Dembow, Guaracha, and Reggaeton elements layered with textures of house, techno, and hard club sounds. Her presence behind the decks is equally dynamic--fluid, fierce, and unapologetically hers.
Supported by local DJs JLittle and Empress, this night celebrates the women who dominate the dance floor with music that will leave you wanting more.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/09-06.html
house. tech house. techno.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
$15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$30 door.
