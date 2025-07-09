Hard Reset presents

SLAY THE NIGHT: FEMMES ON DECKS

Main Room:

Ella

JLittle

Empress

Ella is a Mexican-American DJ, producer, and vocalist reshaping the sound of contemporary club music. Rooted in the rhythms of Latin America and sharpened by the pulse of global dance floors, her sets and productions are a high-voltage blend of Cumbia, Dembow, Guaracha, and Reggaeton elements layered with textures of house, techno, and hard club sounds. Her presence behind the decks is equally dynamic--fluid, fierce, and unapologetically hers.

Supported by local DJs JLittle and Empress, this night celebrates the women who dominate the dance floor with music that will leave you wanting more.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/09-06.html

house. tech house. techno.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 door.