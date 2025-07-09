Slay The Night: Femmes On Decks

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Hard Reset presents

SLAY THE NIGHT: FEMMES ON DECKS

Main Room:

Ella

JLittle

Empress

Ella is a Mexican-American DJ, producer, and vocalist reshaping the sound of contemporary club music. Rooted in the rhythms of Latin America and sharpened by the pulse of global dance floors, her sets and productions are a high-voltage blend of Cumbia, Dembow, Guaracha, and Reggaeton elements layered with textures of house, techno, and hard club sounds. Her presence behind the decks is equally dynamic--fluid, fierce, and unapologetically hers.

Supported by local DJs JLittle and Empress, this night celebrates the women who dominate the dance floor with music that will leave you wanting more.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/09-06.html

house. tech house. techno.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 door.

Info

DNA Logo

credits

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
Google Kalender - Slay The Night: Femmes On Decks - 2025-09-07 06:30:00 Google Yahoo Kalender - Slay The Night: Femmes On Decks - 2025-09-07 06:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Kalender - Slay The Night: Femmes On Decks - 2025-09-07 06:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Slay The Night: Femmes On Decks - 2025-09-07 06:30:00 ical