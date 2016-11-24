Sleep & Your Health – FREE Health Forum with MLA Norm Letnick

Winfield Memorial Hall @ 10130 Bottom Wood Lake Rd, Lake Country, BC V4V 1T9, Canada

<p>Join MLA Norm Letnick and Dr. Ron Cridland and Dr. Stephen Bray from Kelowna Sleep Clinic.  Learn about the importance of healthy sleep, sleep problems, treatment options and alternatives to CPAP.</p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-full wp-image-13953' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/N-Letnick-Health-forum-2016-11-23.jpg' alt='n-letnick-health-forum-2016-11-23' width='415' height='672' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/N-Letnick-Health-forum-2016-11-23.jpg 415w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/N-Letnick-Health-forum-2016-11-23-185x300.jpg 185w' sizes='(max-width: 415px) 100vw, 415px' /></p>

