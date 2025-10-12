SLURRP: CRYSTALLIZED

Above DNA:

Galvanize

Sequoixa

Dommy G

Dazzle Room:

Will Vitagliano

Mel Farr

The Slurrp saga continues...

Returning for a third night out, Slurrp delivers a top floor winter realm of high energy beats and fierce crystallized looks.

Sequoixa and Galvanize return to the main stage for a brand new set of genre-crossing house, techno, and dance grooves

Brand new to Slurrp, Will Vitagliano (Powerhouse's \"Trade\") and Mel Farr (The Cafe's \"Triggered\") are holding down the Dazzle Room all night with darker and ravier beats.

Dommy G (Redwood Ritual) closes us out in the main room.

Come dressed in your glacial glam, your crystalline couture, but this also SoMa, so a leather look is always en vogue.

Doors open at 9pm, come early and Slurrp all night!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/01-30d.html

house. tech-house. techno. melodic techno. pop.

8pm - 2am.

21+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$16 after;

$22 door.