SLURRP: FOLSOM

Above DNA:

Sequoixa

Galvanize

Dazzle Room:

DJ Luv-Le

Ralph Scott

Slurrp is Your Folsom Kickoff at DNA Lounge!

Slurrp isn't just back, it's leveled up 2X! Fresh off a packed debut over Pride weekend, we're taking the party to the next level. Slurrp is making its DNA Lounge debut with more space for our loving community to feel the groove. We've got double the DJs, double the dancefloors. Twice the sound, sweat, and energy!

Slurrp headliners Sequoixa and Galvanize take over Above DNA with their signature mix of high-energy house, driving tech-house, and pulsing techno to keep your body moving all night.

In the Dazzle Room, underground vibes flourish with DJ Luv-Le on breaks and Ralph Scott on moody, melodic techno.

Doors open at 8PM, come early and Slurrp all night!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/09-25d.html

house. tech-house. pop. techno. breakbeat.

8pm - 2am.

21+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$14 after;

$20 door.