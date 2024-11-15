Vital presents

SNAILS

Main Room:

Snails

Damasek

Plus guests, TBA!

Over the last four years, Canadian artist Snails has made massive strides toward cementing his status as one of the leading figures in bass music. In 2017, Snails worked tirelessly on one of his biggest projects ever, his debut album and first full-production tour, both called \"The Shell\". He debuted both at his sold-out Red Rocks concert \"Sluggtopia\" in October, where attendees were astonished by the innovative stage design and new music. Released in October, the eagerly-anticipated album featured collaborations with noted producers like Nghtmre and Big Gigantic, and appearances by all-star vocalists such as Waka Flocka and Collie Buddz. Hailed by Billboard as \"a totally outrageous collection of grimy sounds and mosh pit motivation\", it was met with unanimous acclaim by dance music fans and critics alike. The tour was equally successful, packing out rooms across North America during the non-stop 37 show run.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/11-14.html

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15, $20 limited advance;

$25 after;

$25 door.