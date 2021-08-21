Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present

SO STOKED: 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY

DJs TBA!

10 YEARS - STILL STOKED! Celebrating a decade of colorful kandi, PLUR vibes, bangin' music, and great raves!! Whether this is your first rave or you've been with us from the start, we thank you for being a part of our So Stoked community!

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/08-20.html

Watch and listen:

So Stoked: Darren Styles and Kyau + Albert: http://youtu.be/qUA3K6sWURg

hardcore. trance. gabber. hardstyle. d+b.

7pm - 2:30am.

all ages.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 < 9pm;

$30 after.