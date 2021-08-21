So Stoked: 10 Year Anniversary
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present
SO STOKED: 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY
DJs TBA!
10 YEARS - STILL STOKED! Celebrating a decade of colorful kandi, PLUR vibes, bangin' music, and great raves!! Whether this is your first rave or you've been with us from the start, we thank you for being a part of our So Stoked community!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/08-20.html
Watch and listen:
So Stoked: Darren Styles and Kyau + Albert: http://youtu.be/qUA3K6sWURg
hardcore. trance. gabber. hardstyle. d+b.
7pm - 2:30am.
all ages.
$15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$25 < 9pm;
$30 after.
Info
credits