Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present

SO STOKED: A RAVE NEW WORLD

Main Room:

Da Tweekaz

Sandra Collins (Queen of Trance set)

Dyloot

Petting Zoo

Flowerchild

Gutter Kid

Romhak

Mac B

Above DNA:

Sandra Collins (Back2Black tour set)

John Beaver

Corrine

J.Slai

Brizzy

Lounge:

MDKai

Duchess

TreeKat!

Lucky Rabbit

Cloudii

Dazzle Room: DJ Contest!

New Year's weekend! Drop the last year into the silent limbo of the past. Let it go, for it was imperfect... Let's celebrate the New Year and usher in a Rave New World!

Da Tweekaz, also known as Kenth Kvien and Marcus Nordli, are a Norwegian Hardstyle duo signed to Dirty Workz.

Down to earth guys, with a passion for Hardstyle and Hard Dance in general, they give every crowd a moment to remember. When not behind the decks or in the studio, you can probably catch them partying in the front with their fans. Behind the decks their energy is unlike any other. Sunglasses on, smiles from ear to ear and fists pumping to each beat, they're a true spark to energize any party. From the personal setting of a club to the vast and immense setting of a festival, they bring their unique style to the table with an undying passion.

Sandra Collins - \"One of the most beloved DJs in the world..\" - Resident Advisor

Sandra Collins exploded out of the California rave scene in the 90's. Born in Arizona but with roots in Las Vegas, her appetite for dance music & it's culture, drew her to the heartbeat of Los Angeles. She started DJ'ing in the early 90's, which led to an A&R job at the LA office of EyeQ/Harthouse, the German record company co-founded by the dance music pioneer, Sven Vath. Her production career began in 1998 with releases on LA's Fragrant Music and the UK's Hook Recordings. The early 2000's saw several releases via compilations, singles, EP's and remixes on labels such as Kinetic, Perfecto and Interscope for artists including Nine Inch Nails and Fleet Foxes. Between her releases and relentless touring schedule, Sandra received numerous awards, including URB Magazine Best female Artist in 1999 and UK's Dancestar Best DJ in 2003.