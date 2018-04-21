So Stoked: Acid Rain
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Kandi Love, E-Portal, Geomagnetic & PLUR Alliance present
SO STOKED: ACID RAIN
Main Room:
Atmos
Dune
Hux Flux
Logic Bomb
Omar Santana
Astro-D
John Beaver
Switchblade
Angel
TreeKat
Lounge:
No Left Turn
Meraki
Mike Hemp
Axel Holmes
Sqorch
Above DNA:
Mr. Pink
Wich Dokta
Doctor Spook
Helios
LeoHawk
Iron Bender
Edidus
Dazzle Room:
J Power
Ananaki
DJ Smokie
Haddit
Jungle Bandit
Gonzofuze
Self Destrukt
Alien
Splendid
Welcome friends, prepare yourselves for a night of real raving! We will come together to celebrate unity of PLUR and psychedelic cultures in one place for a single night of out of this world experiences!! Don't miss out on this epic fusion - So Stoked meets Acid Rain!
Watch and listen:
psytrance. hardcore. goa. gabber. house. trance. bass. d+b.
8pm - after hours.
all ages.
$10, $15 limited advance;
$20 advance after;
$25 < 10pm;
$30 after.