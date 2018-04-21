Kandi Love, E-Portal, Geomagnetic & PLUR Alliance present

SO STOKED: ACID RAIN

Main Room:

Atmos

Dune

Hux Flux

Logic Bomb

Omar Santana

Astro-D

John Beaver

Switchblade

Angel

TreeKat

Lounge:

No Left Turn

Meraki

Mike Hemp

Axel Holmes

Sqorch

Above DNA:

Mr. Pink

Wich Dokta

Doctor Spook

Helios

LeoHawk

Iron Bender

Edidus

Dazzle Room:

J Power

Ananaki

DJ Smokie

Haddit

Jungle Bandit

Gonzofuze

Self Destrukt

Alien

Splendid

Welcome friends, prepare yourselves for a night of real raving! We will come together to celebrate unity of PLUR and psychedelic cultures in one place for a single night of out of this world experiences!! Don't miss out on this epic fusion - So Stoked meets Acid Rain!

Kandi Love https://www.facebook.com/kandilovesf/ and PLUR Alliance http://www.pluralliance.org/

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/04-20.html

Watch and listen:

psytrance. hardcore. goa. gabber. house. trance. bass. d+b.

8pm - after hours.

all ages.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 advance after;

$25 < 10pm;

$30 after.